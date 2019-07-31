|
Brian "Star Child" Werner departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 62, a native and resident of Donaldsonville.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 La. 945 Loop in Donaldsonville. Interment in Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery in Donaldsonville.
Brian is survived by his sons, Rodney Green and Brian Werner Jr. (Shiquita); daughters Laquana Werner, Tammy Fernandez (Trevis) and Wonesha Bartley (Tywan); brothers Eric Werner, Dean Werner (Terry) and Dale Landry (Lisa); sisters Gwendolyn Chatman, Beryl Weber (Allen) and Lana McGalliard; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Wilbert Werner.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 La. 945 Loop, Donaldsonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019