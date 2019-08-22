Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA
Brianisha Renee Ross Obituary
Brianisha Renee Ross, 27, a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Theresa Boyd and stepfather, Fabian Byrd; daughter, Bri' Anna Drane; brother, Damion Ross; and grandparents, Carolyn Diggs Ross and Robert Lee Ross, Sr.

She was preceded in death by her father, Brian McGuire; and grandmother, Elvie Watson McGuire.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
