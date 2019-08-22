|
Brianisha Renee Ross, 27, a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Southdown Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Theresa Boyd and stepfather, Fabian Byrd; daughter, Bri' Anna Drane; brother, Damion Ross; and grandparents, Carolyn Diggs Ross and Robert Lee Ross, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her father, Brian McGuire; and grandmother, Elvie Watson McGuire.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019