Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Hwy 1
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget Davis Obituary
Bridget Davis, 47, a native and resident of Paincourtville, departed this life on Saturday, May 24, 2020.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and on Saturday, May 30, at Canaan Baptist Church in Paincourtville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

Bridget is survived by her mother, Rose Davis; brothers, Sheldon Morris, Brylin Morris, Otis Morris, Jr. (Toya), Spencer Davis (Tamica), Dontrell Davis, Darin Davis and Adam Davis; sisters, Adrian Jupiter, Phyllis (Eugene) Frederick, Tiffany Johnson, Debbie Davis, Jessica Smith, Candace Davis, Danielle Davis, Erica Davis and Keon Fair; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Otis Morris, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Aldonia and Freddy Davis, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Simuel and Nora Lee Morris.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridget's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -