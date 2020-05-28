|
|
Bridget Davis, 47, a native and resident of Paincourtville, departed this life on Saturday, May 24, 2020.
Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and on Saturday, May 30, at Canaan Baptist Church in Paincourtville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.
Bridget is survived by her mother, Rose Davis; brothers, Sheldon Morris, Brylin Morris, Otis Morris, Jr. (Toya), Spencer Davis (Tamica), Dontrell Davis, Darin Davis and Adam Davis; sisters, Adrian Jupiter, Phyllis (Eugene) Frederick, Tiffany Johnson, Debbie Davis, Jessica Smith, Candace Davis, Danielle Davis, Erica Davis and Keon Fair; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Otis Morris, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Aldonia and Freddy Davis, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Simuel and Nora Lee Morris.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020