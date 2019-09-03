|
Bridget Olivia Authement LeBoeuf, age 101, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was a native of Chauvin and a resident of Montegut.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following in the church cemetery.
Bridget is survived by her son, Royce LeBoeuf and wife Claudia; daughter-in-law, Ruby LeBoeuf; grandchildren, James LeBoeuf and wife Marnie, Sheryl L. Brazan and husband Brady, and Troy LeBoeurf; stepgrandson, Scott Lirette and wife Amber, Melissa Chauvin and husband Carey, Nara Pellegrin and husband Brent, Kerrie Boudreaux and husband Paul, and Norris Nettleton III and wife Belinda; brothers, Willard Authement and Eugene Authement; sister, Viona Lapeyrouse; four great-grandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; four stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Jean LeBoeuf; parents, Eves and Emily Authement LeBoeuf; son, Russell LeBoeuf; daughter-in-law, Kathleen LeBoeuf; brothers, Harvey, Magnus, Harry, Felton, Andrew and Herman Authement; sisters, Egnolia Dupre, Aggie Picou and Leona Martin; and stepgrandchildren, Rhonda Lirette Verret and Mark Lirette.
Bridget was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know and love her.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019