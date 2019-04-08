Home

Bridgette Verdin Naquin Obituary
Bridgette Verdin Naquin, 86, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday, April 11 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.

Bridgette is survived by her brothers, Ebdon Verdin and Willis Verdin; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aramise Naquin; parents, Mayfield and Georgina Verdin; brothers, Harris, Frankie and Leo Verdin; and sisters, Ezola Guidry and Ezoline Hunter.

In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
