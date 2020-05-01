|
Brittany Renee Clement, 35, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born on August 17, 1984, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Jorgia Rose Comardelle; parents, Chris Clement and Gina Clement; siblings, Chrissy Clement Tauzin, Ashley Clement and Chance Clement; grandmother, Victoria "Vicky" Clement; nieces, Blakelyn Daigle, Jaci Daigle, and Tyler Tauzin; nephews, Casen Matherne and Hayden Tauzin; fur baby, Tito; and good friend, Ashley Drury.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest "E.J." Clement, Ray Trosclair and Marilyn "Botsy" Trosclair.
Brittany's life was all about God, her daughter, her family, hunting, fishing and loving everybody. As a cosmetologist she loved making others feel self-confident about themselves.
Although, she lived most of her life in a season of struggle, she always seemed to live the best life.
She was living proof that your life can change from day to day. You just got to love yourself enough to know you deserve more and be disciplined enough to actually work for more.
Brittany's ultimate goal in life was to help others with addiction before her life was cut short from it. So if you truly have a love for her please seek the guidance of God and others that have faced this demon. If she can help one person from her journey here on earth, she is smiling down on you.
When it is not in God's time you cannot force it. When it is in God's time you cannot stop it.
"If I had to lose my battle to save a life then my life was worth living"
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to House of Prayer, Recovery Program - 2229 Highway 3185, Thibodaux, LA 70301.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020