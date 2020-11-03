Brittany Urania Lewis
Brittany Urania Lewis, 31, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Forth Worth, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
An Evening of Remembrance Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma, LA.
She is survived by her spouse, Brittany Marrero Lewis; bonus son, Bralyn Marrero; father, Frankie Lewis, Sr.; siblings, Frankie Lewis, Jr. and Tiara Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Angelette Smith Lewis; paternal grandparents, Joe, Jr. and Luverdia Maryland Lewis; maternal grandparents, Joseph Lionel Smith and Marily Ransom.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.