Brittany Urania Lewis

Brittany Urania Lewis, 31, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Forth Worth, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

An Evening of Remembrance Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma, LA.

She is survived by her spouse, Brittany Marrero Lewis; bonus son, Bralyn Marrero; father, Frankie Lewis, Sr.; siblings, Frankie Lewis, Jr. and Tiara Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Angelette Smith Lewis; paternal grandparents, Joe, Jr. and Luverdia Maryland Lewis; maternal grandparents, Joseph Lionel Smith and Marily Ransom.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



