Brittany Williams Lewis
Brittany Williams Lewis
Donaldsonville - Brittany Williams Lewis departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 31 and a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Church, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Survived by her husband, Clarence Lewis, Sr.; father, Keith Randall; mother, Brenda Williams; 3 sons, Michael Williams Butler, Dontrell Lewis and Clarence Lewis, Jr.; 1 daughter, Calarissa Lewis; 1 brother, Joseph Jones; 1 sister, Lanice Millien; maternal grandmother, Ramona Benette Toussiant; a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her maternal grandfather; paternal grandparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Church
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
The Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
