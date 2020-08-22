1/1
Brock Anthony Larisey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brock's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brock Anthony Larisey, 23, a native and resident of Houma, La,, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to the memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, La.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Teri Marlene Larisey and Derrick John Breaux; sister, Julien Nicole Larisey-Hebert; brothers, Brennen Steven Larisey and Nicholas Mikhail Larisey; stepsister, Gracie Lynn Breaux; grandparents, Bill and Cynthia Broussard; aunt and uncle, Darrin and Trisha Burson; aunt and uncle, Jeff and Belinda Cunningham; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Steven Larisey, M.D.; grandparents, Bill and Juanita Biggio; great-grandparents, Harold and Yvonne Thornton; uncle, Michael Larisey.

Samart Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved