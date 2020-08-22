Brock Anthony Larisey, 23, a native and resident of Houma, La,, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.



A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to the memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, La.



He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Teri Marlene Larisey and Derrick John Breaux; sister, Julien Nicole Larisey-Hebert; brothers, Brennen Steven Larisey and Nicholas Mikhail Larisey; stepsister, Gracie Lynn Breaux; grandparents, Bill and Cynthia Broussard; aunt and uncle, Darrin and Trisha Burson; aunt and uncle, Jeff and Belinda Cunningham; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Steven Larisey, M.D.; grandparents, Bill and Juanita Biggio; great-grandparents, Harold and Yvonne Thornton; uncle, Michael Larisey.



Samart Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



