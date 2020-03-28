|
|
Brownie Mae Pickens Rickaway, a native of Refugio, Texas and resident of Thibodaux, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 97.
A private graveside service will take place at Garden of Memories on Monday, March 30 in Gray.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Richardson (Bob); grandchildren John Edward Richardson and Rebekah Sue Richardson; great-grandson Hunter Richardson; nieces Margaret Ann Brownlee and Patsy Merrill; and nephews Jimmy Petrash and Larry Bobbitt.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Henry Rickaway; parents James Edgar and Anna Lee Pickens; and siblings Margaret Petrash, Jeanette Bobbitt, Jack Pickens and Owen Pickens.
She was known for her love of flowers, ranging from orchids to African violets, as well as being a skillful baker. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 63 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Thibodaux.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020