Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Bruce Authement
Bruce Anthony Authement

Bruce Anthony Authement Obituary
Bruce Anthony Authement, age 81, a native of Grand Calliou and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Annunziata Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin 11 a.m., with interment to follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park Mausoleum.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Rhonda and husband Rodney Buquet, and Shanna and husband Darrel Hoob; sister, Agatha King and husband Mike; and grandsons, Shelby Buquet, and Christopher Hoob.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Evelyn Authement; his only son, Barry Authement; his parents, Evois Authement and Ida Bourg Authement; brothers, Samuel Authement, and Edgar Authement; and sisters, Beverly Trosclair and Bernadetta Torbert.

Bruce was a steam barge operator for 29 years, a member of Woodmen of the World, and a Parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, to , Lung Foundation, or Kidney Foundation.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry and his staff for their excellent care of our dad, Bayou Home Care and their nurses, TGMC, and Haydel's Hospice, and Chauvin Funeral Home for all the arrangements.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
