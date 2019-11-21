Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1117 President Street
Thibodaux, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Bruce Edward Willis Obituary
Bruce Edward Willis, 52, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 2:52 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1117 President Street in Thibodaux. Burial will follow funeral services in the Old Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.

Memories of Bruce will forever remain in the hearts of his siblings, Tyree Willis Jr., David (Carla) Willis and Sonia Barber; a devoted niece, Cattrall (Bruce) Rosemond; his godmother, Carolyn Owens; his godchildren, Jerry Sullivan, Javien Willis, Ra'yane Taplin and Carter Sullivan; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death his parents, Doris Rita Frye and Hollis Washington Sr.; sister, Cathey Rosemond; and his grandparents; Sidney and Sadie Frye.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
