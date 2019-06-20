|
|
Bruce Elijah Reed, 61, a native and resident of New Orleans, departed this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
His celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., with viewing to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland.
Interment in the church cemetery.
Bruce leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved mother, Annie M. P. Reed; son, Bruce A. Butler (Trina); daughters, Lakisha Clay and Jamie Michelle Jones; brother, Mandel Reed; sisters, Cassandra, Melanie and Bridget Ethel Reed, and Carmen Reed Scott (Sherman); nine grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Newton Reed Sr.; brother, Isaac Newton Reed Jr.; and grandparents, Ethel Davis Lawson, Mann price and Agnes Reed.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019