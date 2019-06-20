Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Elijah Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Elijah Reed Obituary
Bruce Elijah Reed, 61, a native and resident of New Orleans, departed this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

His celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., with viewing to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland.

Interment in the church cemetery.

Bruce leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved mother, Annie M. P. Reed; son, Bruce A. Butler (Trina); daughters, Lakisha Clay and Jamie Michelle Jones; brother, Mandel Reed; sisters, Cassandra, Melanie and Bridget Ethel Reed, and Carmen Reed Scott (Sherman); nine grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Newton Reed Sr.; brother, Isaac Newton Reed Jr.; and grandparents, Ethel Davis Lawson, Mann price and Agnes Reed.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.