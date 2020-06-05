Bruce Junius Verret, 52, a native and resident of Grand Caillou, passed away on June 1, 2020.



Visitation will be held Sunday, June 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Monday, June 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the burial in Rogers Cemetery.



He is survived by his parents, Nolan and Lillian Verret; siblings Mary Billiot (Raymond), Betty Liner (Quarnell), Joseph Verret (Brenda), Michael Verret (Agnes), Ronald Verret (Vickie), Debra Falgout (Alvin) and Johnny Verret (Cathy); godchildren Amber Salinas, Suzanne Scott and Lisa; and blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.



He was preceded in death by his nephews, Joshua Verret and Scott Verret.



Bruce was a very independent man, smart and outspoken. He enjoyed baking and treasured time spent with his family and friends who loved him greatly.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store