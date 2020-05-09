|
Bruce Landry, 62, adored husband and father, passed away on May 6, 2020, after a long courageous battle with a rare form of skin cancer. He was born on Sept. 2, 1957, in Opelousas, La., and was a resident of Houma, for 43 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Brenda Fontenot Landry; children, Ashley, Bradley (Jennifer), Lyle, and Dawn; grandchildren, Jackson, Rowan, Myka and Saylor; mother, Claire Landry; mother-in-law, Arthurine Fontenot; siblings, Vicki Whittington (Gary), Julie Fontenot (Mike), Allen Landry and Altha LeBlanc; in-laws, Carl Fontenot (Susan) and Paula Fontenot; and beloved aunt, Catherine Veillon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Joseph Landry; and brother-in-law, Drake Fontenot.
After graduating from T.H. Harris Technical School, Bruce moved to Houma, La., where he worked for 36 years as a non-destructive testing technician/manager for Global X-Ray and Testing Inc. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his father, sons and grandson. He was very proud of his flower beds and vegetable gardens. Bruce loved to cook, enjoyed family gatherings, dancing at weddings and spending time with his precious grandchildren whom he adored. He was a strong family man who always helped others and never expected anything in return. Several years ago, he became a member of Living Word Church of Houma, where he gave his heart to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A private Graveside Funeral Service and burial will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. A memorial service will be held in Houma at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the devoted nurses and doctors who cared for him. A special thank you to his hospice nurse, Tierney Greene.
Arrangements by LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union St., Opelousas, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 11, 2020