Bruce Leon Samanie Jr., 73, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. Born on Sept. 21, 1946, he was a native of Schriever and resident of Labadieville.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Bruce is survived by his children, Darren (Angela) Samanie, Conrad (Tina) Samanie, and Bryan (Linsi) Samanie; grandchildren, Dalton, Brandon, Bethany, Beau, Bryce (Savannah), and Kensi Samanie and Gaige Talbot; great-grandchildren, Aaron Samanie and Khyden Talbot; mother, Joyce LeBlanc Samanie; sisters, Pam Webre, Sherry Samanie and Judy Samanie; and brother, Dean Samanie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Landry Samanie; father, Bruce Leon Samanie Sr.; and brother, Daniel Samanie.
Bruce retired from McDermott after 20 years. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Bolotte, Dr. Charles Conway, the Cancer Center of
Thibodaux Regional and the staff of Journey Hospice.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019