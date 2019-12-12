Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Lynn Moore Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Lynn Moore Sr. Obituary
Bruce Lynn Moore Sr., 61, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St. in Houma. Visitation begins at 8 a.m. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at Deweyville Cemetery.

Bruce was born on Oct. 14, 1958, to Viola Ann Moore. He was baptized at New Rising Sun Baptist Church and was a graduate of Terrebonne High School. He was also a member of Blaine C. Clay Lodge No. 14.

He was a barber by trade who used his God-given gifts to inspire, uplift and invest in his community.

Bruce is survived by his wife Cynthia; daughter Caegan; son Bruce Jr.; one sister, Edwina H. Robertson; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Ann Moore; one brother, Robert L. Matthews; grandmother, Louvenia Picou; and grandfathers, Abram Moore and Webster Williams Sr.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -