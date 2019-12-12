|
|
Bruce Lynn Moore Sr., 61, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St. in Houma. Visitation begins at 8 a.m. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at Deweyville Cemetery.
Bruce was born on Oct. 14, 1958, to Viola Ann Moore. He was baptized at New Rising Sun Baptist Church and was a graduate of Terrebonne High School. He was also a member of Blaine C. Clay Lodge No. 14.
He was a barber by trade who used his God-given gifts to inspire, uplift and invest in his community.
Bruce is survived by his wife Cynthia; daughter Caegan; son Bruce Jr.; one sister, Edwina H. Robertson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Ann Moore; one brother, Robert L. Matthews; grandmother, Louvenia Picou; and grandfathers, Abram Moore and Webster Williams Sr.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019