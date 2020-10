Bruce Patrick FolseThibodaux - Bruce Patrick Folse, 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.A memorial will be held in his honor on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Houma, 4863 W. Park Ave, Houma, LA 70364 from 10:00am until the service at 11:00am.He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sharon Folse; sons, Barton Folse and wife Kristi, and Bennett Folse and fiance Bobbie Lynn Boudreaux; grandchildren, Ella Folse, Jonah Folse, Guy Patrick Folse, Levi Folse, and Baby Folse; brother, Steve Folse; sister, Nancy Folse; and fur baby and shadow, Lyla Belle.He was preceded in death by his twin daughters; and parents, Bernard and Valerie Folse.Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.