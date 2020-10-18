Bruce Patrick Folse
Thibodaux - Bruce Patrick Folse, 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.
A memorial will be held in his honor on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Houma, 4863 W. Park Ave, Houma, LA 70364 from 10:00am until the service at 11:00am.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sharon Folse; sons, Barton Folse and wife Kristi, and Bennett Folse and fiance Bobbie Lynn Boudreaux; grandchildren, Ella Folse, Jonah Folse, Guy Patrick Folse, Levi Folse, and Baby Folse; brother, Steve Folse; sister, Nancy Folse; and fur baby and shadow, Lyla Belle.
He was preceded in death by his twin daughters; and parents, Bernard and Valerie Folse.
