1/1
Bruce Patrick Folse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Patrick Folse
Thibodaux - Bruce Patrick Folse, 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.
A memorial will be held in his honor on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Houma, 4863 W. Park Ave, Houma, LA 70364 from 10:00am until the service at 11:00am.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sharon Folse; sons, Barton Folse and wife Kristi, and Bennett Folse and fiance Bobbie Lynn Boudreaux; grandchildren, Ella Folse, Jonah Folse, Guy Patrick Folse, Levi Folse, and Baby Folse; brother, Steve Folse; sister, Nancy Folse; and fur baby and shadow, Lyla Belle.
He was preceded in death by his twin daughters; and parents, Bernard and Valerie Folse.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved