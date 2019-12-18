Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Bryan Michael Domangue

Bryan Michael Domangue Obituary
Bryan Michael Domangue, 30, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was a native of Schriever and resident of Port Allen.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Ordoyne Funeral Home and will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Ann Angelle (Jason) Webre; father, Michael P. (Gaylynn) Domangue; fiancée, Taylor Leslie; and sister, Kristal (Trent) Mayeux.

He also leaves step-siblings, Victoria and Nicole Falgoust, and Tyler, Logan and Alana Webre; and nephews Alexander and Ethan Mayeux.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
