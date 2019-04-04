|
Bryant James Johnson, 45, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:14 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.Saturday, April 6 at St. James Baptist Church, 6319 S. Bayou Black Drive, Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Devonte Stovall; father, Don Johnson; paternal grandfather, Roland Owens Sr.; maternal grandmother, Lorenia Johnson Hanzy; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Hanzy Johnson; paternal grandmother, Elma Harris Owens; and maternal grandfather, Elijah Hanzy Sr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019