|
|
Bryant James Pinell, 54, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born on July 9, 1965, in New Orleans, he grew up in Houma. He was a native of Thibodaux and a current resident of Baton Rouge.
Bryant is survived by his son, Andre' James Pinell; sister, Missy Pinell Ellington and husband, Mike; and nephew and niece, Sean and Madison Ellington.
He is also survived by his former wife, Lisa Delatte Pinell; brother-in-law, Stephen Delatte (Gwen); and nephew and niece, William and Caroline Delatte.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary June Deroche Pinell and father, Lucius Pinell.
Bryant was a longtime employee of Republic National Distributing Company and former longtime employee of Delchamps.
Bryant treasured his time with his son. He was an avid LSU and Saints fan, and enjoyed watching various sports. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and sharing his knowledge of wine. He will be missed by his family, friends and co-workers.
Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020