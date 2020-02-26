|
Bryant O'Neil DeRoche, age 31, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, with burial following at St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.
Bryant is survived by his parents, Barry James and Jaclyn Ruth Malbrough DeRoche; brothers, Bradley J. DeRoche and wife, Kacey, Barry M. DeRoche and fiancé, Sarah, Brett M. DeRoche and wife, Allison and Brady J. DeRoche and wife, Katie; nieces and nephews, William O'Neil, Rebecca Grace, Simon Matthew and Jane Elizabeth DeRoche; his loving girlfriend, Lakyn Benton; and his fur baby Stella.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence "Speedy" and Delores Rhodes DeRoche, and O'Neil and Ruth Pellegrin Malbrough.
Bryant was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Bryant O'Neil DeRoche came into this world 12 days late with the most beautiful blue eyes you could imagine. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, loving boyfriend and dad to Stella.
He was the guy that everyone wanted in the room. From his unique nicknames to his quick wit jokes, he was sure to bring a smile to everyone's face.
When he wasn't making people laugh he was usually jamming on his guitar or listening to some 70's classic rock. He was a true rock-and-roller. From The Eagles to Tom Petty, he was always showing you the best parts and guitar solos along with a few air guitar strums of course. He was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans and the LSU Tigers which was his way of bringing his family and friends together.
Bryant will be greatly missed, and heaven just got a whole lot better.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to in his name.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020