Bryant "Peanut" Pierce Jr. 41, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5 and from 8 to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Bryant and Judy Pierce; sisters, Abby Blackwell (Scott), Kacie Vega (Nicholas) and Jamie Pierce (Blake); grandmother, Elsie Cavalier; nieces, Maddie and Gracie; nephews, Kale, Ayden and Carson; and nanny, Kathy Cavalier.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linwood Cavalier, Alcee "Tompus" and Adela Pierce.
Peanut was a Lafourche paramedic, volunteer firefighter, member of PRCA, CRA, Tri State and Bull, Bands and Barrels.
Arrangements are by Falgout Funeral Home.
