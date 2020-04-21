|
Bryon Deon Charles Shelby, Jr., 22, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Broussard, La., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his parents, Shermaine Payne (Demetris Taylor Sr.) and Byron Shelby; siblings, Byryanna and Breayanna Shelby, Demetris Jr., Leah and Reyell Taylor, Dontae Williams, and Trevion Joseph; maternal grandmother, Amanda Payne; paternal grandparents, Bernadette Mathieu, Charles and Wendy Shelby; paternal great-grandfather, Darryl Mathieu; maternal great-grandmother, Gladys Scott Payne; uncle, Melvin Payne, Jr. (Darlene); companion, Kiersten Chaz Dixon; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Rayna Taylor; maternal grandfather, Melvin Payne Sr.; maternal great-grandparents, Prince Sr. and Rebecca Miller Young, and Leonard Payne; paternal grandparents, Shirley Lee Mathieu, Charles and Mary Jane Shelby; uncle, Brad Shelby; and aunt, Takita K. Mathieu.
No public services will be conducted at this time. He will be interred in Southdown Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020