1/1
Burnell Jerome "Hula" Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burnell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burnell Jerome "Hula" Robinson passed away peacefully on Monday evening, Aug. 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. Although Burnell was his birthright name, everyone knew him as either Jerome or Hula; Hula being a nickname given to him at an early age. He was 66 years old.

Burnell is a native of Houma, La., and a graduate of the 1972 Class of Vandebilt Catholic High School. He graduated in 1978 from Xavier University of New Orleans, with a bachelor's degree in communications. Burnell loved the city and became a resident of New Orleans with his wife, Kathy Moret Robinson.

Burnell found the industry in which he would spend the next 40 years: the airline business. When Southwest made its debut in New Orleans, Burnell was the first person hired in the city. For the next 38 years, he worked for Southwest in various areas. He was well known throughout the company as being the first Southwest employee of New Orleans. In 2016, Burnell retired from Southwest.

After retirement, Burnell took pleasure in gardening and sitting in his special chair in his backyard. He thoroughly enjoyed sitting on his porch listening to jazz music. Every year Burnell looked forward to vacationing on the beach with his immediate family in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Burnell is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy Moret Robinson. He is survived by his twin sons, Bradley (Whitley), and Brach (Ashley); two grandchildren, Madison and Brach II. He is also survived by his siblings: Geraldine, Murle, Alfred (Carolyn), Evelyn (Claude), Jackie (Blanca) and Lawrence. Other survivors include brothers-in-law, Anthony "Errol" (Merrita), Clarence (Janie); and sister-in-law Sharon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leontine Robinson of Houma; his three siblings, John, Donald and Benjamin, of Houma; and his parents-in-law, Edwina and Alexander, of New Orleans.

Kathy and their sons would like to thank the staff of Touro Hospital for their care and support provided.

A memorial Mass for Burnell will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 5621 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, La., on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. Due to social distancing guidelines, a mask is required to attend services.

Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home - Claiborne Avenue
1728 N. Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70116
5049433422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 20, 2020
Knew Jerome well from Vandebilt Catholic High. Rest in Peace.
Mary Patterson
Classmate
August 20, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Priscilla Robinson
August 19, 2020
Rest well Hula! A gentleman and a scholar!
Alma Baker Haney
Friend
August 19, 2020
Kathy, Brad and Brach, you have our deepest sympathy. Prayers for the family during this difficult time. God bless you.
Merlin and Gail Haydel
Friend
August 19, 2020
So sorry for y’all loss.....
Sandria Beauty
Classmate
August 19, 2020
Always caring and respectful to all he's co-workers .
Jos&#233; Hidalgo
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved