Burnell Lawson, 63, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Impact Global Worship Centre, 1949 La. 182 in Raceland.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved mother, Melvina Gray Lawson; son, Jerome Meady (Brittany); daughter, Michelle Joseph (Lavell), Almanette Meady and Alkee Cooper; brothers, Alfred Lawson Jr. (Karen), Pastor Floyd Lawson (Shaun) and Clarence Lawson; sister, Sarah Lawson; four grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Lawson Sr.; brothers, Larry and Elton Lawson; sister, Linda Lawson Brown; nephew Sgt. Norman Brown Jr.; grandparents, Clarence and Sarah Gray and Henry and Matilda Lawson; seven uncles; and six aunts.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019