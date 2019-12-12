Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Resources
More Obituaries for Burnell Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burnell Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burnell Lawson Obituary
Burnell Lawson, 63, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Impact Global Worship Centre, 1949 La. 182 in Raceland.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved mother, Melvina Gray Lawson; son, Jerome Meady (Brittany); daughter, Michelle Joseph (Lavell), Almanette Meady and Alkee Cooper; brothers, Alfred Lawson Jr. (Karen), Pastor Floyd Lawson (Shaun) and Clarence Lawson; sister, Sarah Lawson; four grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Lawson Sr.; brothers, Larry and Elton Lawson; sister, Linda Lawson Brown; nephew Sgt. Norman Brown Jr.; grandparents, Clarence and Sarah Gray and Henry and Matilda Lawson; seven uncles; and six aunts.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burnell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -