More Obituaries for Burton Gaubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton Paul Gaubert

Burton Paul Gaubert Obituary
Burton Paul Gaubert, 81, a native of Lockport and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Raceland. Religious services will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Gaubert; son, Bryan Gaubert (Kelly); daughter, Brandy Hebert (William); stepdaughters, Kathy Dupuy (Lorry), Michol Foret (Neal), Michel Boudreaux (Pot), and Paula Chaisson (Carol); stepson-in-law, Danny Cheramie; brothers, Kenneth, Barry, and Danny Gaubert; sister, Darnelle Gaubert; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; and numerous step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Gaubert; daughter, Honor Gaubert; parents, Arnaud and Annabel Gaubert; stepdaughter, Kelly Cheramie; and step-grandson, Chase Foret.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
