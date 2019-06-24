|
|
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Byron Charles Matherne, 62, who entered the kingdom of heaven on Saturday evening, June 22, 2019, after a courageous and faith driven journey with cancer.
Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The Revs. Ann Sutton and Wayne Howington will conduct the funeral services. Musical selections, "Me and God." "Peace in the Valley." "Why Me Lord" and "What a Friend We have in Jesus" will be performed by Lori Mixon, Soloist. Lector will be Rollie Allen and Eulogist will be Garth Matherne.
Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted and loving wife of 31 years Paula Allen Matherne; son, Byron Charles Matherne Jr. of Lafayette; his mother, Sylvia Matherne of Houma; two brothers, Jamie Matherne of Houma; and Garth Matherne (Kelly) of Beaumont, Texas; his six sisters, Sharon Matherne of Eufaula, Ala.; Shawn Matherne of Houma; Siobhan Sellers (William) of Baton Rouge; Sone' Kornegay (Michael) of Eufaula, Ala.; Bronwyn Matherne of Eufaula, Ala.; Gwen Trahan, (Tim) of Lafayette; and his brother-in-law, Jay Allen (Kim) of Idaho.
His nephews include, Christopher Matherne, Chaz Everman, Cody Bridges, Zachary Matherne, Jaxon Matherne, Grayson Matherne, Randy McElroy Jr., William Sellers Jr., Jarrod Kornegay and Philip Allen; his nieces include Heather McElroy (godchild), India Kornegay, Sarah Trahan, Megan Matherne, Krista Allen, Kyndyl Allen, Kayla Falke (Cole), Morgan Boatner (Kevin) and Brailey Wilmoth; fathers-in-law, Rollie Allen (Cindy) and Curris Lanerie; April Sullivan (godchild); and a host of great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles James Matherne; mother-in-law, Harley Lanerie; and his niece, Taylor Falke.
Byron was a longtime resident of Acadiana. He was a member of Northwood United Methodist Church and enjoyed being a member of the United Methodist Men, where he was recipient of the UMM Christian Man of the Year Award 2016. His love of GOD was evident in his Facebook postings. His love of cooking leads him to open Cookin Cajuns & Couzan's Restaurant and Lounge in Eufaula, Ala.
Byron worked in both the oil field and at Acadiana Dodge for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors working in his yard, fishing and playing cards. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, son, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. He was everyone's Big Brother and never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Christopher Matherne (godchild), Jarrod Kornegay, Chaz Everman, Zachary Matherne, William Sellers Jr. and Beau Sullivan.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jamie Matherne, Michael Kornegay, Tim Trahan, William Sellers, Pat "Purdy" Prejean, Stephen Trahan, Aubrey Lagarde, Willard Ford and Jay Allen.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's downtown location from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, and from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
A Rosary will be prayed by Deacon Cody Miller at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home.
Heartfelt love and appreciation is extended by the Matherne family to neighbors Ken and Julie Rabalais, Derek Robichaux family, Dana and Peggy Frey, and dear friends, Joi and Kenny Cangelosi, Dr. Lucia Masarova and team at M.D. Anderson, Dr. Joseph Brierre and staff, Dr. Michael Prejean and the staff of NSI Hospice for the compassion and care given to Byron in his time of need.
Byron would like you to remember the importance of blood and platelet donation if you are an eligible donor.
Arrangements by Martin & Castille in Lafayette, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 24 to June 25, 2019