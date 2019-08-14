|
C. John Arceneaux (Clemille), 90, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, died at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home and continue from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 17 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
C. John is survived by his daughters, Robbie Arceneaux Falgout and husband, David, Amie Arceneaux Morgan and husband, Buddy, Clysse Arceneaux Favret and husband, Mark, and Janine Arceneaux Jackson and husband, Randy; grandchildren, David "Joe" Falgout II, Addie Dean, Jennifer Dean Billiot, Tommy Morgan Jr., Heather Morgan Lesh, Natalie Dean Campbell, Chelsie Dean Domangue, Bridgette Payne Lambourn, Derek Favret, Jordan Favret Benghan, Brittany Jackson, Jared Jackson and Lane Jackson; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Janice Mary Champagne Arceneaux; parents, Clemille Jean Arceneaux and Zelide Agatha Punch Arceneaux; brothers, Maurice, Sidney, Whitney, Emile, Elmo and Camille Arceneaux; and sisters, Cora Arceneaux Verret, Theresa Arceneaux Pierce and Frances Arceneaux Smith.
C. John loved cars. He was happiest when he was driving to any destination. He would visit family regularly. C. John also loved family gatherings, especially interacting with the children. His sense of humor, with his jokes and one-liners, always put smiles on people's faces. He enjoyed cooking fudge to share with family and friends.
C. John was fluent in Cajun French. He was very proud to have served his country as a United States Marine during World War II.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019