Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
St. James, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
St. James, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cal Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cal Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cal Smith Obituary
Cal "Cossa" Smith departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence in St. James. He was 103, a native of St. James.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in St. James, La. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Cossa is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -