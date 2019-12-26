|
Cal "Cossa" Smith departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence in St. James. He was 103, a native of St. James.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in St. James, La. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Cossa is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019