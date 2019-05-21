|
|
Caleb Joseph Leonard, 13, of Gray, passed away on May 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, with the funeral service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Barbi Breaux; father, Wilson Leonard; sisters, Gianna Giroir, Shawna and Danita Leonard; and grandparents, Roy Bourg, Jr. and Beulah Bourg.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda and Kenny Chaisson.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019