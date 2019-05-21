Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Caleb Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caleb Joseph Leonard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Caleb Joseph Leonard Obituary
Caleb Joseph Leonard, 13, of Gray, passed away on May 20, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, with the funeral service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Barbi Breaux; father, Wilson Leonard; sisters, Gianna Giroir, Shawna and Danita Leonard; and grandparents, Roy Bourg, Jr. and Beulah Bourg.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda and Kenny Chaisson.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now