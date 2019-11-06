|
|
Caleb "Dude" Michael Romero, age 24, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his mom and dad, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 7:25 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Caleb is survived by his mom, Renee Lynn Romero and dad, Daniel McElroy; and numerous family and friends.
Caleb was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy Sr. and Jeanne Romero, and Roberta McElroy; and his Aunt Jule.
Caleb loved everyone he met and they loved him. He always had a smile that lit up a room. He will be deeply missed and loved by all that knew him.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019