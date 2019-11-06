Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Caleb Romero
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Burial
Following Services
St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery
Caleb Romero


1994 - 2019
Caleb Romero Obituary
Caleb "Dude" Michael Romero, age 24, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his mom and dad, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 7:25 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Caleb is survived by his mom, Renee Lynn Romero and dad, Daniel McElroy; and numerous family and friends.

Caleb was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy Sr. and Jeanne Romero, and Roberta McElroy; and his Aunt Jule.

Caleb loved everyone he met and they loved him. He always had a smile that lit up a room. He will be deeply missed and loved by all that knew him.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019
