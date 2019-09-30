Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Calla LeBlanc Porche Obituary
Calla LeBlanc Porche, 88, of Houma, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, with the funeral service to start at 11 a.m. at Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church.

Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

She is survived by her sons, Randall Porche (Brana "B.J." Porche), and Donnie Porche (Amanda Voisin Porche); grandchildren, Corey Porche (Leah Porche), Jill Porche Smotts (Randy Smotts), and Jami Porche Zaragosa (Mark Zaragosa); great-grandchildren, Carissa, Jordan, Hannah, Morgan and Lilly; brother, Herbon Leblanc; and sister, Patricia Martin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Porche; parents, Henry and Aline LeBlanc; and sister, Premella "Pam" Savoie.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
