Calvin"Dee" Bernell Holliday, 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Public viewing will be conducted from 1 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 1830 Prospect Blvd. in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Calloway Holliday; sons, Leval Hartfield (Joan), Ferron, Brandon (Crystal), and Chad (Kayla) Holliday; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Yvonne George and Audrine Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elza Sr. and Marion Smith Holliday; brother, Elza Holliday Jr.; sisters, Daisy H. Jackson and Dianne H. McKay; paternal grandparents, Marshall and Velma Holliday; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Daisy Smith.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019