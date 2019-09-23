|
Calvin James Delatte, 57, died at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Born Nov. 1, 1961, he was a native and resident of Choctaw.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
A private burial will be held.
Calvin is survived by his daughters, Heather Delatte (Jeromy) Gros, and Holli Delatte; grandchildren, Lexiee' Reulet, Zoe' Webre, Hevin Williams, Hailee Williams and Hinlii FayeVeeRose Delatte; father, Klebert Paul Delatte; brother, Steve Delatte; sister, Rena Delatte; and longtime companion, Sandra Becnel.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Boudreaux Delatte; brother, Kerry Delatte; niece, Lynne Delatte; grandparents, Andrew and Lilly Delatte and Dolien and Marie Boudreaux.
Calvin was a loving father, grandfather "Pappy" and friend.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019