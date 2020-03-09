|
Calvin "C.D." Naquin Jr., 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janet Daigle Naquin; children, Kelly Naquin and wife, Brooke, and Angie Hebert and husband, Steven; grandchildren, Brooke Billiot, Austin Naquin, Paige Naquin, Everett Naquin, Meredith Naquin, Morgan Naquin, and Lily Naquin; great-grandchild, Vivian Traigle; and sisters, Sandra Burch and husband, Lonnie, Kathleen Chiasson, Lorraine Esteve, and Karen Harris and husband, Billy.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Naquin; parents, Calvin Sr. and Odette Naquin; and brothers-in-law, Paul "Big Paul" Esteve and Chester Chiasson Jr.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020