Camelia "Meya" Hendrix, 97, a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Tylertown, Mississippi, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at The Father's House Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Pointe-aux-Chenes.
Camelia is survived by three sons, Adam Billiot Jr. (Lilly), Phillip Billiot and Allen Billiot; sister, Leoncia Naquin; 18 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 33 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Adam Billiot; second husband, David Hendrix; parents, Florentine Neuville Creppel and Marguerite Verdin Creppel; son, Bernard Billiot; brothers, Ursin, Alsedor and Leounce Creppel; and sisters, Fermarne Nacio, Lucia Dardar, Angelina Gonzales and Napoline.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019