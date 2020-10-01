Cameron Brooks
Baton Rouge - Cameron Brooks departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at University Hospital in New Orleans, LA. He was 21 and a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Paincourtville, LA. Survived by his parents, Ursula and Frank Brooks; 2 brothers, Richard Jacobs and Frank Gray; 3 sisters, Lashonda Reynolds, Brianna Brooks and Kiera Gray; 2 aunts, 2 uncles; a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Audrey Brooks; 1 aunt, Sirneaira Brooks. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.