Camye Bagley Thibodaux Sauer, 70, died on Oct. 6, 2019. A licensed addictions counselor, Camye strived to help other addicts to achieve sobriety, a gift she worked for nearly 33 years. She was privileged to be a founding member of the Highway 1 AA group in Thibodaux with her husband, Dale.
As a young lady, she was pianist at her church and in the Rainbow Girls, affiliated with the Masons. She was an avid singer and had fun performing on SingSnap online, where she met many friends.
Camye will be sadly missed by her daughter, Marcie Thibodaux; partner, Harley Johnson, and their children Mason, AnaLise and Solara.
She is also survived by her son, Darren Thibodaux and wife Brandy (nee Landry) and their daughters, Ella, Taylor and Ali; as well as her sweet stepson, Robbie Sauer and wife Antonia and their children, Abigail, Matthew and Luke.
Her brother and sisters' families will also miss her deeply: Harold Bagley and Martha of Brittany, La.; John, Jim and Amy; Judy Papa and Kerry of Thibodaux; Ken, Dru, Sam, Adam and Andrea, who cared for her in Cookeville Hospital; Ginger Hunnicutt and Johnny of Crossville, Tenn., with whom she was visiting in September when she suffered a stroke; their children, Heather, Kevin, Kristi and Kayla Maynard; and Sarah and Maysa West, who helped care for her in the nursing home while in Tennessee.
Camye was preceded in death by her husband of over 46 years, Dale Thibodaux; granddaughter Payton Edwards (Marcie's daughter); second husband Laurence (Larry) Sauer III; her father and mother, Harold "Jinks" Bagley and Evelyn Blanton Bagley Frederic; and stepfather Joe Frederic.
Camye attended Calvary Baptist Church, as well as St. John Catholic Church in Thibodaux, and her family thanks the pastors of those churches, Pastor Jeremy Broussard and now retired Father Mike for sweetly ministering to her then and to all of us now. In the hospital in Tennessee, Chaplain Kelly Stanton prayed with and uplifted her often during her stay.
A gathering of family and friends and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1002 Talbot Ave. in Thibodaux, Pastor Jeremy Broussard officiating.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019