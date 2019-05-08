Carey "Buddy" Francis Hebert, age 67, passed away May 5, 2019. He was born and raised in Montegut and was a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. May 11, 2019 at the Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311, Houma. A memorial service will start at 11 a.m.



Buddy is survived by wife, Jessica Guidry Hebert; mother, Alice Trahan (Lloyd) LeBouef; sons, Justin C. (Brandie) Hebert and Grant P. Hebert; daughter, Amy Martin (Rick) Duarte; grandson, Kyler Lee Carey Hebert; granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Galbraith; brothers, Bart A. (Debbie) Hebert, Murphy J. (Mona) Hebert Jr. and Tony J. Hebert; and sisters, Linda H. (Larry) Babin and Jill H. Ledet.



Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Murphy Joseph Heber Sr.; and brother-in-law, Aaron J. Ledet Jr.



He started his career in the Clerk of Court's office and moved on to T. Baker Smith & Son as a right-of-way-agent. He ventured out on his own as a successful "land man" for the oil and gas industry. After retirement, Buddy went to work for the Terrebonne Parish Assessor's Office as the "finder of lost records." He served the parish on the Planning and Zoning Commission for many years as well as volunteered with the Red Cross in their Emergency Preparedness Division in the 80's. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching sports.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to T.A.R.C. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 9, 2019