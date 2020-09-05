1/1
Carin Lapeyrouse Schreiber
Carin Lapeyrouse Schreiber, 46, native of Houma, passed away as she found her peace on Aug. 18, 2020

Carin is survived by her children, Violet and Juede Schreiber; and their father, Michael Schreiber; mother, Heather Borowski Palm and her husband Frank; father, Dale Lapeyrouse and his wife Robyn; sister, Erin Schmid and husband Karl Schmid; niece, Amelia; brother, Zachary Lapeyrouse and wife Amanda; nieces, Stella and Cecelia; brother, Nicholas Lapeyrouse; grandmother, Ethel Lapeyrouse; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ted and Violet Borowski; and grandfather, LeRoy Lapeyrouse.

Carin will be laid to rest at a private burial at the Garden of Memories in Gray, La.

In lieu of flowers, please keep her family in your thoughts.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
