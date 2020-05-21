Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Crozier Cemetery
Dularge, LA
Carl Anthony Allen Jr Obituary
Carl Anthony Allen, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Richmond Va. He was 30, a native and resident of Houma.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 23 at Crozier Cemetery in Dularge.

Carl is survived by his father, Carl Allen, Sr.; mother Mildred Verdin; paternal grandfather Hayward Allen, Jr.; daughter Kennedy Allen; sisters Shannon and Jarnika Soco; step-sister Doneisha Taylor; niece Morgan Aldridge; nephew Tayton Aldridge; two aunts, four uncles and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Alice Soco, and maternal grandparents, Hilda and Eustace Soco.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020
