Carl Anthony Plaisance Sr., 55, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on June 20, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 26, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Belinda Rodrigue Plaisance; sons, Jessie Plaisance and Carl Plaisance Jr.; daughter, Heather Plaisance; brother, Wayne Plaisance; and grandchild, Alyssa Smith.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Plaisance Sr. and Lois Marcel Plaisance; brothers, Louis Plaisance Jr., David Plaisance, and Jerry Plaisance; and sister, Joyce Plaisance.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store