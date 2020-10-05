Carl "Booya" Cole
Carl "Booya" Cole departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 58 and a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to 10:45am. Graveside service at St. Mark Baptist Church at 11:00am. Survived by his father, Lawrence Cole, Sr.; 2 daughters, Brittany Cole and Trista Rainey (Robert); 2 brothers, Ronald Cole (Savettra) and Lawrence Cole, Jr.; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Cole. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
