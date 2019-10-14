Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
Carl J. Sampey Obituary
Carl J. Sampey, 79, a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Carl is survived by his children, Matt (Angela) Sampey, Clint Sampey, Nicole (Lance) Arcement and Nadine (Courtney) Blanchard; step-daughter, Nanette Vincent; brother, James Sampey; sisters, Rosalie Dufrene, Priscilla Dufrene, Faye Galliano, Joan Matherne Tolleson, Connie Waguespack, Christine Sampey and Lynn Sampey; grandchildren, Madeline, Molly, Max, Megan, Taylor Sampey, Quinn and Mason (Callie) Arcement, and Cade and Carter Blanchard; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Walker, Olivia and Vivian Arcement.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Martin Sampey; and parents, Alton and Gertrude Baudoin Sampey.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.