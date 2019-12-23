|
Carl J. Simoneaux Sr., 59, a native and resident of Bayou Gauche, LA, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He loved spending time with his family and loving on his grandkids. He loved hunting and fishing any moment he could. He loved making others laugh and smile as that made his day.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Des Allemands. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife, Belinda Hogan Simoneaux; son, Carl Simoneaux Jr. (Kandyce); daughter, Brittney Simoneaux Kubelka (Bryan II); grandchildren, Anna, Bree and Lily Kubelka, Liam and Myah Simoneaux; brother, Chesley J. Simoneaux (Amy); sister, Cynthia S. Dempster (Melien Jr.) and sister-in-law, Linda Simoneaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Sr. and Mabel Parr Simoneaux; and brother, Leo Simoneaux Jr.
Carl was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019