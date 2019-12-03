|
Carl Rayburn Miller, 27, a resident of Gibson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Feb.16, 1992, in Thibodaux, the son of Carl Ray Miller and Kristie LeBlanc.
Carl was a very kind and soft hearted person who always chose to see the good in everyone. He loved to laugh and make others around him laugh. In his free time he enjoyed playing video games and being on the bayou fishing and catching alligators. Carl loved his nephews and was a wonderful uncle to them.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Kristie LeBlanc Lewis and husband Jody Lewis of Gibson; his father, Carl Ray Miller of Bayou Blue; one sister, Ashley Miller and fiancé Max Carbajal of Dularge; three nephews, Santae Carbajal, Jeremiah Trahan and Max Carbajal II; grandparents, John Sr. and Evelyn LeBlanc of Gibson; Sue Landry of Gibson; and Clydeen Miller; great-grandmother, Hazel Landry of Gibson; five uncles, John LeBlanc Jr., Matthew LeBlanc, Joshua LeBlanc and wife Amy Jo, Michael LeBlanc and fiancé Taylor, and Charles "Bubba" Miller; two aunts, Kelly Fazzio and husband Rodney, and Sandy LeBlanc and companion Will McRae; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Abel and Annabell LeBlanc, great-grandparent, Edna and Archie Hebert; great-grandfather, Sidney Landry; grandfather, Carl Rayburn Miller; and one aunt, Amy MacDougall.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Crossing Place Church in Bayou Vista, with the visitation resuming on Friday, December 6, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Crossing Place Church, with Pastor Den Hussey officiating. Following the services Carl will be laid to rest in the Gibson Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019