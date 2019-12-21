|
Mr. Carl "Chopper" Thrasher, 67, passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS. He was born on Jan. 29, 1952, in Donaldsonville, LA, to Charles and Irma Poirrier Thrasher.
Carl worked for many years as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, cooking and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Emily Thrasher Price.
Survivors are his sister, Charlye Thrasher Rougeau and husband Mervin of Roxie, MS; nieces, Cindy Guidry and husband Lee, and Kristy Hill; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements by Franklin Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019