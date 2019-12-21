Home

POWERED BY

Services
Franklin Funeral Home
291 Main St W
Meadville, MS 39653
(601) 384-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Thrasher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Thrasher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Thrasher Obituary
Mr. Carl "Chopper" Thrasher, 67, passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS. He was born on Jan. 29, 1952, in Donaldsonville, LA, to Charles and Irma Poirrier Thrasher.

Carl worked for many years as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, cooking and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Emily Thrasher Price.

Survivors are his sister, Charlye Thrasher Rougeau and husband Mervin of Roxie, MS; nieces, Cindy Guidry and husband Lee, and Kristy Hill; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and friends.

Arrangements by Franklin Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -