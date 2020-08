Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Wayne Hite Sr. 59, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on July 26, 2020.



Services will be held on Friday, August 7, at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. in Beaumont, Texas. A public viewing will begin at 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. and a private funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery in Beaumont.



Arrangements by Proctor's Mortuary - Beaumont, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, Texas.





