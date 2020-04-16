Home

Carla Lee Williams

Carla Lee Williams, 51, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

She is survived by her son, De'Andrew Thomas; daughter DaJour Lee; brothers Adam Fletcher, Brian, Lindell and Ted Williams; sisters Michelle Williams, Maxine L. Peltier, Antoinette Dewey and Wanda Marable; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Marguerite Williams and William Kennedy, Jr.; and adoptive parents, Andrew and Martha Atkins Lee.

No public services will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
